Sacoastia Williams-King
WILLIAMS-KING
Sacoastia T. Williams-King a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on July 19, 2020. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park South, 3301 Moncrief Road West. Mrs. William-King's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 4-7 PM at Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2750 Edgewood Avenue. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park South
Funeral services provided by
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
