|
|
RHODES
Sadie Lewis Rhodes, 317 W 4th St, left this life August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Rhodes and her sons Ronald and Leroy Spencer Rhodes.
She is survived by her daughters Terry Roundtree, Valerie Daise and sons Oliver and Nathan Rhodes, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grands. Funeral services will be Saturday August 10, 2019 1PM at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 4835 Soutel Drive. Visitation Friday from 4 to 7PM at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019