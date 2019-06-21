Bakkar

Long-time Jacksonville resident Saliba Khalil Bakkar, aka Steve and aka Papa, has passed away at the age of 82. He was born July 14, 1936 in Jerusalem, Palestine. As a young adult, he and his family left Ramallah for Jacksonville, FL in 1962.

Steve was an accomplished and well-known automotive sales representative as well as the owner of Diamond Motors. He was a culinary enthusiast owning two local restaurants. Passionate about gardening and an avid deep-sea fisherman, Papa was always ready to give a tour of his garden especially for the viewing of Saliba's famous eggplants and he was never without a bag of shrimp needed for the catch of the day. A big size Papa with the heart of a Teddy Bear, he was wonderful, and loving and kind. Papa was all about family and living in the moment.

Saliba is predeceased by his wife, Samira Akel Bakkar.

He will be missed by his family members which include his 3 sons, Charlie Bakkar (Michelle), Michael Bakkar (Melanie), and Victor Bakkar (Michelle); his brothers, Wadie and Samir Bakkar and his sister Ida Rukab; his 8 grandchildren, Taylor and Sarah Bakkar, McKenzie, Michael and Miller Bakkar and Jacob, Joe and Jonah Bakkar; and finally many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor that came with the same hysterical, repetitive jokes, and for his great work ethic and generosity. But more than this, he will forever be remembered for his unconditional love of family.

Visitation will be held from 7-8pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9800 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville with the rosary at 8pm.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Saliba will be laid to rest following the service in Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville.

