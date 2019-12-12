|
Hammers
Sallie Avis Hammers, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away on December 9, 2019. Born in Adel, Georgia to Earlie and Marcenie McConnell on August 22, 1936. Avis was a very caring, loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She graduated from Lee High School, was employed at Standard Oil Company for many years and retired from Amtrak where she loved her job and met many friends. She enjoyed traveling and working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters; Dorinda Yarbrough (Ronald), Terri Minchew (David), Grandchildren; Lauren, Brandy, and Dale, Great-Grandchildren; Mariah, Dale Jr., Rylin, and Ophelia, nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32205. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held on December 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Hardage-Giddens is proud to serve the family.
