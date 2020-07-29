1/1
Sallie Zimmon
ZIMMON
A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Sallie Chaney Nixon Zimmon will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the graveside of Edgewood Cemetery, Rev. Dr. David W. Green, Sr., Pastor, St. Stephen AME Church, officiating. Mrs. Zimmon passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. A native of Uvalda, GA, she spent most of her adult life in Jacksonville. She was a member of Mt. Olive AME Church, where she was a member of the Benevolent Society as well as the 3R Industrial Club. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Mrs. Dorothy Nixon Williams, Mrs. Margaret Nixon McCrary and Mrs. Connie Nixon Fountain (Donald); grandchild, which she raised as her own, Bryan Zimmon; 15 other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Mrs. Zimmon will rest in the mortuary for DRIVE-THRU viewing FRIDAY from 3 PM until 5 PM. Arrangements by ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Alphonso West Mortuary - Jacksonville
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Alphonso West Mortuary - Jacksonville
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
