Boyles
Sally Marie Boyles passed away on February 13, 2020, at the age of 81. She was from Pennsylvania and relocated to Jacksonville, Florida in 1968, when her husband was transferred to Navy Station Mayport. She was a navy wife for twenty years, raised two sons, retired from Genuine Parts Company and then began a new career as a Bridge Tender. For many years she operated the Sisters Creek Bridge in Jacksonville before she retired for a second time. She was from a better generation. She lead by example and taught her children to work hard and not expect anything that you have not earned. She was strong in many ways, would offer a hand up, but never a handout.
She is survived by; her sons Charles "Greg" Boyles (wife Laura), Scott E. Boyles (wife Charlene), granddaughters Morgan B. Anderson (husband David), Kyndall B. Holcomb (husband Hollis) and her great-grandson William Scott Anderson. She will be laid to rest during a private service at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020