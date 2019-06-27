Huckaba

HUCKABA - Sally Faye Huckaba, It is with great sadness that the family of Sally Huckaba announces her passing on June 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Sally was born on August 31, 1934 in Leeds, Alabama. Sally's family was the center of her life; she was a loving mother and grandmother. She had a passion for gardening and grew stunning camellias. She was an expert shopper and made the best fruit cake cookies ever.

Sally will be greatly missed by her family and those whose lives she touched with her loving, nurturing spirit.

Sally was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Aubry Huckaba. She is survived by her son Robert Huckaba and daughter-in-law Roberta Huckaba, grandchildren Michael Huckaba (fiancee Tracy Knorr) and Nicholas Huckaba (wife Danielle Huckaba), and great grandchild Benjamin Huckaba.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday. The family requests that instead of flowers, contributions be made to the in her memory. Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. 32211 (904)-744-8422

