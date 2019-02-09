OFFEN

Sally Offen of Atlantic Beach passed away suddenly on January 12, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. She was the oldest of five, born in Birmingham, AL on February 12, 1955 to Frank Ewing Beaty and Alvina Odessa Waeger. She attended St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina. During her time at St. Andrews she began a lifelong passion for biblical scholarship, which she pursued with passion the rest of her life. Sally was a beloved member of many churches, and communities, touching lives everywhere she went. She was quick with a smile, and quick to make friends that would last a lifetime and is remembered as a woman of conviction, passion, and joy. She enjoyed beauty in all of its forms, spending her last day at a butterfly exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Peter, their wives Marichka and Madeline, her granddaughter, Hazel, and her siblings, Mary, Frank, and Nancy, as well as a lifetime of friends whose lives she touched.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on February 22, 2019 at Palms Presbyterian, 3410 3rd St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Andrews University or the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019