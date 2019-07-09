Simpson

Sally Price Simpson, 87, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She died in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Sally was born April 26, 1932, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to Margaret "Tuck" and Holton Price. She married Theodore O. Simpson on May 15, 1954.

Sally is survived by her dearly loved sibling, Julia P. Scott of Saint Louis, Missouri. Also surviving are her two children, David and Marnie Simpson, David's spouse Barnee Simpson, their daughter, London Samantha, David's two sons, Theodore Oliver and Timothy Francis, and Marnie's two daughters Emily Price and Virginia Rose.

Sally was a citizen of the world having lived in many places including Saint Louis, Missouri, London, England, Brussels, Belgium, the South of France outside Bordeaux, and finally, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Throughout her life, however, Sally's family remained her consistent focal point. She loved her sister, husband, children, grand-children, nephews and nieces with unparalleled passion and devotion, leaving an indelible legacy in each of them.

Her hallmark, of course, was her heart warming, wide smile, followed by her contagious laughter, her deeply inquisitive mind and her ability to listen and empathize with others. Her footprint on this world will be ever-lasting and will serve as a guiding light to all those who knew and loved her.

Sally's family will be holding a small, private Memorial Service at her home on Saturday, July 13th.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Gifts for Girls, PO Box 795226, St. Louis, MO 63179-0795 – an organization for which she had a particular fondness and a national organization over which her late mother, Margaret Wright Price, presided between 1963-1969.

