Salvatore Lopresti passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on October 13, 1933 in Easton, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY where he married his wife of sixty-four years, Grace. He moved to Levittown where he raised four kids; Kathy, Mary, Robert, and Salvatore. He retired to Florida, where he and his wife spent quality time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Salvatore worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in New York City. Upon retiring to Florida, he spent time volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul food bank, helping to provide food for the needy. He always cherished the surrounding love of his surviving relatives including children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of The Sea Catholic Church on Saturday, July 6, at 12:30 PM, followed by his cremated remains being interred in the columbarium on the church property.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sister Parish Ministry of Our Lady Star of the Sea. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

