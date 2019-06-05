Resources More Obituaries for Salwa Kazaleh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Salwa Kazaleh

Obituary Condolences KAZALEH

SALWA S. KAZALEH, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born on December 7, 1931, in Ramallah, Palestine to parents Mousa and Jameleh Bajalia. She attended The Ramallah Friends School until 1947 when her family had to leave Ramallah. They came to the United States, settling in Valdosta, Georgia where they established a motel and restaurant business. While working closely with her father in the family business, she completed correspondence coursework and earned her high school diploma. She was married to Saed Elias Kazaleh on July 19, 1953, and then moved to Jacksonville, Florida. They had four children and she devoted her life to caring for their family. Salwa enjoyed the companionship of close friends and family, whose activities included playing cards, group walks for late night coffee, frequent road trips, but most importantly, recreational outings with their children. After her children were grown, Salwa pursued her Realtor's License and found great pride in her success. However, her proudest moments and the source of her greatest joy were the births of her six grandchildren and her opportunity to watch them grow.

Salwa was predeceased by her husband Saed Kazaleh, her parents Mousa and Jameleh Bajalia, her brothers Fuad Bajalia, Mike Bajalia, and Essa Bajalia. She is survived by her children, Fadwa Ann Kazaleh, Freddie Kazaleh (Rana), Helen Hyde (Edwin), and Louis Kazaleh (Rana), her sister Norma Cloud (Julian), her brother Nick Bajalia (Monique), and her beloved grandchildren, Hannah Hyde, Matthew Kazaleh, Mallory Kazaleh, Saed Kazaleh, Louis Kazaleh, and Rami Kazaleh.

The family will receive friends at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 6300 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by the Trisagion prayer service at 7:00 p.m., with the Very Reverend Father Kamal Al-Rahil officiating. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, followed by the interment at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32207.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries