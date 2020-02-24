|
Salameh
Surrounded by his loving wife, children and family, Samir Elias Salameh, found peace in the arms of Jesus and is now resting with the angels. Samir passed away on February 23, 2020, walking into the gates of heaven. He passed during a prayer for strength and comfort; his strong faith was his guiding light.
The son of the late Elias and Zareefah Salameh, Samir was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was born on December 14, 1943, in Ramallah, Palestine. He married the love of his life, Suad Salameh, in 1964 and celebrated 56 years together.
Samir immigrated to the United States in 1962 and opened a grocery store with his father and brothers. His commitment to creating a better life for his family drove his entrepreneurial spirit. He opened the doors to a sandwich shop on Hendricks Avenue, then set his sights on pursuing his lifelong dream to run a family business. He and his brother started The Sheik in 1972, an icon in Jacksonville, and one of the very first family-run sandwich shops, still owned, operated and franchised by their two sons.
A Godly man, Samir's generous spirit flowed freely. He lived with passion and gratitude, helping so many people in so many ways with an open heart. He unselfishly gave his time, love and energy to his family, friends and extended community. Samir was a patriarch of the family, teaching his nieces, nephews and grandchildren the power of their words and actions. He taught them the importance of respect, the significance of hard work and the value of an education. He guided them with advice and inspired them with the lessons he learned in life. A lifelong learner and successful businessman, Samir diligently studied scripture and business.
Samir is survived by his wife, Suad Salameh, his four children, Lana Hanna (Muneer, their children, Lauren, Daniel, Carly), Elias Salameh (Cynthia, their children, Samuel, Jaden, Christian), Sheila Shanar (Anton, their children Alexa, Hanna, Katarina, Ella), and Sonya Salameh. He considered his ten grandchildren gifts from God and felt blessed to have been in their presence. Samir lived with character, conviction and passion and left a legacy that will live for generations.
Samir was a respected and highly visible member of his community. He was a member of the Ramallah Club of Jacksonville and the Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Church. He was a faithful servant to the Lord and believed our destiny rested in his hands. He will always be in our hearts and forever remembered.
The Salameh family would like to thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.
A public visitation begins at 6:00PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with a Trisagion service commencing at 7:00PM at St. George's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 6300 Bowden Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32216. The funeral service will commence at 10:00AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. George's Antiochian Orthodox Church with procession and interment to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, with the Very Reverend Archpriest Kamal Al-Rahil officiating.
