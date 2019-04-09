|
BRATTON
Samuel David Bratton, 86, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Mr. Bratton was born in Pulaski, VA and was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He later retired as owner and operator of AGRO Tire Track Co. He is survived by his son, Scott Hatch; 1 sister, Barbara Edgy; 2 nieces, Jacqueline Brown and Vickie Jones; 2 nephews, Ricky Foley and David Bratton; and 3 grandchildren: Jennifer Bento, Jamie Forrest and Jarrod Hatch.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 10 at Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #1) with Rev. F. Ray Turner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in his memory to the at Project at . Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 9, 2019