CLEMENTS

Samuel Edward Clements - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of sweet, smiling, Samuel Edward Clements on March 30, 2019. God honored his wish to pass peacefully in the comfort of his own home, with his loving wife Jan of 27 years by his side. Sam served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He loved spending time with his family, reading, traveling, with a passion for singing in the choir of Christ the King Catholic Church; where he was a long-time devoted member. Born October 20, 1932, the 8th of 10 children in Louisville, KY, where he returned yearly for the Clements' Family reunion, which remained near and dear to his heart.

A viewing & rosary will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 from 7:00-9:00pm, with a funeral Mass of celebration to be held on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at 11:00am. (742 Arlington Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211).

In lieu of flowers Sam lovingly requested donations be made to Christ the King Capital Campaign Fund.