WHITE
Samuel Edward White, a resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on April 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ruth B. White; six children; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10AM at St. Stephen AME Church, 913 West 5th St. Mr. White's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5-7PM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 24, 2019