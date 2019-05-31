HEWELL

Samuel Eugene Hewell was born in Meigs, GA on April 23, 1929, to Wm. Adkin & Willie McNeil Hewell; predeceased by parents, brother George & sisters Elizabeth & Geraldine & son, Howard. Sam came to Jacksonville after graduation to work at Key-McCabe Funeral Home (George H. Hewell and Son). He joined the USAF in 1948; met & married Betty McCombs in 1949; transferred to Norton AFB in San Bernardino; discharged just prior to the Korean War; returned to Jacksonville where he worked for GE Supply for 36 years; being transferred to Orlando & Atlanta as manager prior to returning to Jacksonville in 1968. He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Barbara (Wayne) Fanning; son Sam (Jessie) McCombs; five grandchildren, Deborah & Tony Pelham, Joanna & Mauricio Asimbaya, Samuel Pringle, Brianne & Danielle Hewell, and three great-grandsons; plus a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at l:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4th in Southpoint Baptist Church with Dr. Terry N. Collins officiating. Burial will be at l: 00 p.m. Wednesday in Meigs Sunset Cemetery, Meigs, GA. Arrangements by George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S.

