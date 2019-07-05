JEWELL

Rev. Samuel Harrison Jewell, 70, was ushered into the presence of his Savior on June 24th, 2019 at 2:14 am. He was born on August 2nd, 1948 in Matheny, West Virginia to the late Vermin Jesse and Margaret Sanders Jewell. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Paul David Jewell.

Pastor Sam loved teaching the Bible and sharing the love of his Savior with all those he met. He was known for his kindness, his selfless nature, and his sense of humor. Over his lifetime, he pastored churches in South Carolina, North Carolina, New York, and Florida, touching the lives of thousands of people whose paths he crossed. Sam enjoyed playing his guitar, learning about American History, singing with his family, fishing with his grandkids, golfing with his son, cheering for Duke basketball and Gator football, and drinking Diet Coke.

A Homegoing Celebration was held Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at Harbor Baptist Church in Fleming Island, FL.

Pastor Sam is survived by his adoring and faithful wife of almost 49 years, Patsy Madaris Jewell; his children, Kristin Cartwright (Tom) of Ocoee, FL, Kara Matthews (Mark) of Plano, TX, and Philip Jewell (Cara) of Mobile, AL; his daughter-in-law, Marlissa Jewell Dublin (Timothy Paul); and his grandchildren, Kaiya Matthews, Juke Matthews, Cade Paul Matthews, Kolby Cartwright, Kaleb Cartwright, Acie Jewell, Brayleigh Matthews, and Isaac Jewell.

