McClendon
Funeral service for Mr. Samuel McClendon will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Road. The family will receive friends for visitation at the mortuary on Sunday (TODAY) from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday at The Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by Phillips Mortuary, 4815 Avenue B, (904) 768-0666.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019