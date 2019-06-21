Banks

Ms. Sandra Elizabeth Banks, 80, of Melrose, Florida passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Florence, South Carolina, Ms. Banks was a daughter of the late W. Moultrie and Mildred Rucker McCullough.

In 1957 she married James W. "Billy" Banks. Through their 62 years of marriage they would have two wonderful daughters and wonderful memories of their close family life.

As an Insurance Professional, Sandra was employed by State Farm Insurance and went on to own a successful agency in Gainesville Florida. In addition to her work she was an avid water ski enthusiast and with her husband Billy and several others in the Lake Area Region founded Gatorland Water Ski Club and Team. Through the many years as an active member she helped manage and coordinate many of the clubs ski shows in and around the Southeast. Every year she would host the "Annual New Year's Day" party to reunite all of her many friends and family.

She loved to travel, and along with her husband she travelled extensively. Despite traveling all around the world, she considered St. Maarten her favorite place to visit. When not traveling, she could be found in Gainesville many Saturday afternoons in the fall attending and/or watching "her" Florida Gators play. To say she was a huge fan was an understatement.

Ms. Banks will be remembered for her many sayings. While some were funny and some were serious the one saying everybody who knew and loved her considered to be the most true was "I'm the boss!".

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Banks was predeceased by a sister, Mary Hale.

She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Billy Banks of Melrose; her daughters, Elizabeth Shuri McSwain and her husband, Mike, of Fernandina Beach and JoAna Langshaw and her husband, Coleman, also of Fernandina Beach; a sister, Shuri Speed and her husband, Doug, of Ponte Vedra; two granddaughters, Lindsy Shuri Pickett and Jenifer Rene McCarthy and four great grandchildren, Jackson, Ella, Banks and Kari.

A service to remember and celebrate Ms. Banks life will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Franklin Street Baptist Church, 2521 Franklin St., Jacksonville 32206 beginning at 11:00 AM. Pastor Terry Gore will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at a later date.

Her family kindly request donations be made to Community Hospice of Fernandina Beach, Fl in lieu of flowers.

