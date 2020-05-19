Sandra Clark
1973 - 2020
Sandra Lee Clark, (Sandy), 47, died unexpectedly on May 3, 2020 in Jacksonville FL.
She was born on July 14, 1973, in Jacksonville, FL, to David Clark and Linda Clark (Moore). She is survived by her stepmother Andrea Clark, 3 siblings, their spouses, nieces and nephews: sister Michelle Clark (Ryan), husband Charles Ryan ,nephew Matthew Ryan, niece Taylor Ryan, sister Christy Clark (Frazier), niece Sarah Frazier (Sullivan), niece Madeline Dailey, great niece Eleanor Sullivan, brother David Clark Jr., many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother Birdie Clark and nephew Christopher Chauncey.
Sandy was a lifelong resident of Mandarin in Jacksonville, FL. She attended Wolfson High School and FL State College of Jax and was a member of First Baptist Church. Sandy loved the beach and was happiest in the sun enjoying the waves. She was an avid lover of animals and looked for opportunities to help those in need. Sandy was blessed with many loving and lifelong friends. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all. Our hearts are broken with her passing, but we take comfort knowing she will always be remembered for her big heart, beautiful smile and contagious laugh.
In lieu of flowers, please celebrate her life with a memorial gift in her name to the ASPCA.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
