Davis
DAVIS - Sandra Elaine Davis, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on June 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11AM at Tru-Way Church of the Risen Christ, 2297 Edison Ave. Ms. Davis' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 19 to June 20, 2019