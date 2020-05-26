Rose
Sandra Duncan Rose, age 78, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Columbia, TN. Born in St. Petersburg, FL, to the late Thomas Marvin and Dorothea Beatrice Markley Duncan. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother that truly adored her grandchildren. Sandy had such a giving heart and a kind spirit that will be missed by all. Preceded in death by husband, Clarence D. Rose, and daughter in law, Mandy Rose. Survived by: son, Tommy Rose of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Lisa (Chip) Wright of Hebron, KY; sisters, Patricia (Charles) Pearson of Jacksonville, FL, Irene (Charles) Rousseau of Weaverville, NC; grandchildren, Piper Rose and Sydney McCoy Wright.
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Memorials may be made to any hospice organization to honor Sandra Rose.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.