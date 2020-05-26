Sandra Duncan Rose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose
Sandra Duncan Rose, age 78, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Columbia, TN. Born in St. Petersburg, FL, to the late Thomas Marvin and Dorothea Beatrice Markley Duncan. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother that truly adored her grandchildren. Sandy had such a giving heart and a kind spirit that will be missed by all. Preceded in death by husband, Clarence D. Rose, and daughter in law, Mandy Rose. Survived by: son, Tommy Rose of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Lisa (Chip) Wright of Hebron, KY; sisters, Patricia (Charles) Pearson of Jacksonville, FL, Irene (Charles) Rousseau of Weaverville, NC; grandchildren, Piper Rose and Sydney McCoy Wright.
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Memorials may be made to any hospice organization to honor Sandra Rose.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
(615) 794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved