March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Elizabeth Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center
3320 Benson Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Denefield
On December 6, 2019, Sandra Eileen Denefield succumbed to Multiple Sclerosis after a 20-year battle. She is survived by 3 sisters, nieces, a nephew, and cousins. Sandra will also be missed by the many persons she helped during her career as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, and by the many friends she has made throughout her lifetime.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sat. December 21, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Saint Elizabeth Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, located at 3320 Benson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
