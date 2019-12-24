|
Duncan
Sandra Faye Duncan, a native of Jacksonville, FL, but resided in Atlanta, GA for over 40 years passed away on December 16, 2019. Sandra was born on September 6, 1943. She was the daughter of Warren (Bo) Duncan and Inez McClain Duncan, who preceded her in death. She attended the public schools in Jacksonville and graduated from New Stanton High School in 1961. She is survived by her son, Eric Matin, daughter, Andrea White and several grand and great-grandchildren, siblings: F. Delores Tice (Ralph) Pensacola, FL, Patrick Duncan, Jacksonville, FL, Warren L. Duncan II (Deidre) Tuskegee, AL, Iris D. Joyce (Steve), Middleburg, FL, Celeste D. Donaldson (Herman), Victor S. Duncan (Cece), Jacksonville, FL, Wanda Duncan, Douglasville, GA, Vincent A. Duncan (Anna), Jacksonville, FL.
A Celebration of her life will be held at H. Griner Funeral Home, Inc. 186 Georgia 279, Fayetteville, GA 30303 on December 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon with an 11:00 am viewing before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Sandra's name to The Go Red for Women in her memory.
There will be a memorial service in her honor in Jacksonville at Greater Grant Memorial AME Church on January 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019