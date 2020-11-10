Heaton
Sandra Heaton passed away in Hospice on July 26, 2020, at 5:45 am from Stage 4 cancer in Jacksonville, FL.
She was born in Atlanta, GA on December 12, 1943, to Mary Black and Theodore Black. She is survived by her husband Stephen Heaton, her daughter Deborah Allsbrook and family.
She was a legal secretary and worked for many years at Jacksonville Suburban Utilities. She met Stephen in Jacksonville in 1987 and went with Stephen while he served in the US Navy, never to be separated again. She will be deeply missed.
