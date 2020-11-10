1/1
Sandra Heaton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heaton
Sandra Heaton passed away in Hospice on July 26, 2020, at 5:45 am from Stage 4 cancer in Jacksonville, FL.
She was born in Atlanta, GA on December 12, 1943, to Mary Black and Theodore Black. She is survived by her husband Stephen Heaton, her daughter Deborah Allsbrook and family.
She was a legal secretary and worked for many years at Jacksonville Suburban Utilities. She met Stephen in Jacksonville in 1987 and went with Stephen while he served in the US Navy, never to be separated again. She will be deeply missed.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crevasse Simple Cremation - Jacksonville
8380 Baymeadows Rd., Suite 10
Jacksonville, FL 32256
(904) 990-5274
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved