Newton
Sandra J. Newton, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 23, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Sandra was born on June 5, 1944 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, class of 1962. Sandra met the love of her life, Robert, in high school. She retired from St. Vincent's Medical Center as a histology technician, and was the former owner of Kids Work Academy and Gingerbread House Learning Center. Sandra was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sandra is preceded in death by her father, Bernie Wilhoit; one son, Robert L. Newton, Jr.,; one daughter, Cindy L. Newton; and brother, Robert Wilhoit. She is survived by her loving and faithful husband of almost 58 years, Robert L. Newton; one daughter, Deborah McGrane; mother, Agnes Stansbury; three grandchildren Joshua, Macie, and Nickolas; and four great-grandchildren Brendon, Caiden, Chloe, and Noah.
The family only will gather on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park for a graveside service. Due to the recent circumstances our society is facing, the family requests for those not attending the service due to the guest limit for the graveside service to please sign the online guest register at hgriversidefuneralhome.com, and leave your condolences for the family.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020