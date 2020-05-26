Parker
Mrs. Sandra Joyce Barker Parker, loving wife, mother, Gangy and friend, of Orange Park, FL, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 77.
Sandi was born July 19, 1942, to Russell Reed and Anna Griffith Barker, in Damascus, VA. She married her husband of 55 years, Steve on December 19, 1964, where she took on the job as a Navy wife, which she held that title for 22 years. She graduated from Damascus High School and Steed Business College.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Steven N. Parker; her daughters, Lynette (Randy) Taliaferro and Anne (Dean) Lambrecht; her grandchildren, Gabrielle Ramos, Lacy Lambrecht, Reese Lane, Griffith Lane, and Antonio Ames; her sister Janet Ragan. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her Stepfather, Robert Vannoy; grandson, Zachary Lane; brothers Bill Barker and Jackie Barker.
There will be a celebration of Sandi's life on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home at 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL32068, with Pastor LaRonda Barnes officiating. The family will have a visitation at 10:00 am, and services will follow at 11:00 am. Anyone who would like to attend Sandi's service virtually is invited by copying and pasting either of the following links: https://youtu.be/KsTMUr959gw or https://youtu.be/vTUnyDbZJxE. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity in her name. Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home, 127 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL, is proudly serving the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.