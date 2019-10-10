Home

Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
(904) 282-9336
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
View Map
Sara Allen


1929 - 2019
Sara Allen Obituary
ALLEN
Sara Grace Allen, 90, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. She was born in Nashville, TN, was a member of 39th Avenue Church of Christ of Gainesville and a member of Seniors Group of Middleburg. Mrs. Allen is survived by her 2 sons: Raymond (Laurie) Allen and Robert (Tacey) Allen; a granddaughter, Vanessa Allen; and a great grandson, Dillon Renfroe. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Monday October 14, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL with visitation 1 hour prior to service from 1 to 2 PM. Burial will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
