Sara Grace Allen, 90, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. She was born in Nashville, TN, was a member of 39th Avenue Church of Christ of Gainesville and a member of Seniors Group of Middleburg. Mrs. Allen is survived by her 2 sons: Raymond (Laurie) Allen and Robert (Tacey) Allen; a granddaughter, Vanessa Allen; and a great grandson, Dillon Renfroe. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Monday October 14, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL with visitation 1 hour prior to service from 1 to 2 PM. Burial will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019