CRABB

Sara Virginia Brackeen Crabb, of Saint Johns, Florida, went home to be with our Lord on June 3, 2019, at the age of 75. A loving and giving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, she will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Bates Crabb, III. Sara and Bates started their family in Memphis, Tennessee, and also made homes in Jacksonville, Florida; Tifton, Georgia; Berryville, Virginia; and finally retired to Saint Johns, Florida.

Sara was born on November 19, 1943, to the late William Scott and Jennie M. Gardner Brackeen in Alexandria, Louisiana. The daughter of an Air Force officer, she lived in many places as a child, including Caribou, Maine, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Wiesbaden, Germany. Her father retired to Memphis, Tennessee, when she was 13. Sara graduated from White Station High School in 1961.

Sara received a Bachelor's of Science in the School of Education from Memphis State University (University of Memphis) in 1965, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She taught elementary school for many years in Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools. She was a favorite second-grade teacher at Dogwood Elementary in Germantown, Tennessee.

Sara was very active in the many churches she attended over the years, always volunteering in Sunday School and Children's Church. She has taught many of the love of Jesus and made kindness a way of life. She loved to cook and celebrate with friends and family.

Left behind with fondest memories of her are husband, Bates, her daughters, Margaret Elizabeth "Bet" Crabb Lentz (husband, Eric) and Jennifer SallEvon "Sally" Crabb, her sons, Brandon Chase Guy and Bryton Wayne Guy, and her sister, Margaret West. Grandchildren Stephen Mitchell, Alex Lentz, Ben Lentz, and Wyatt Guy will certainly miss her love and devotion, as will her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Brackeen (Edith) and Marie McNeely.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019, between 6:00 - 8:00 pm and the service will convene the following day at 11:30 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119, 901-767-8930, www.MemorialParkOnline.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 10 to June 11, 2019