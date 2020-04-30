Goettlicher
Sara Goettlicher – wife, mother, grandmother, sister, nurse and a loving friend to all – passed away Thursday 23 April 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at her home in Orange Park, FL surrounded by her loving husband and devoted children and grandchildren. Sara was 85.
Born January 5 1935 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Frank and Ruby Craven, Sara was the youngest of four children – Sister Mary Catherine, brothers Billy and Jimmy. Sara was married to her loving husband Gary for 62 years. She is survived by husband Gary, son Robert (Anne) and daughter Karen (Gary). She was affectionately known as "Gigi" to her 5 grandchildren, Scott, Sara (Adam), Justin (Katy), Tanner (Amber), Alexandria and 6 great grandchildren Rachel, Matthew, Vaughn, Carter, Gabriel and River.
Sara graduated from Sylacauga High School and she went on to graduate college with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing, BSN. She devoted her 35-year Civil Service nursing career to the "OB Deck" helping thousands of Military wives during their labor and delivery; she was compassionate with coaching and encouraging mothers through childbirth and assisting many Physicians. When she retired, she enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the North Florida Cancer Specialist of Fleming Island Florida and Community Hospice the Orange Park Team for their thoughtful service and tender care of our loving mother and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to Community Hospice. The family will share a private memorial together to celebrate the life of their loving "Gigi".
Cancer may have taken her life but she will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.