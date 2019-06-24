|
|
MAUK
Sara Marie Mauk (Finn) passed away unexpectedly on June 20th. She is survived by a loving family including her son Peyton, who was her world. She is preceded in death by her daughter Emily. A memorial service will be held at Highland's United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 26th at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Autism Society of Georgia in honor of her and her son Peyton.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 24 to June 25, 2019