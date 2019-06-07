Sydnor

Sara L Sydnor was born at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 22, 1956. She was born the same date as her brother, and the day after her mother, so the three of them often celebrated their birthdays together. Sara's father was an officer in the U.S. Army, so they moved frequently during her early years. She attended schools in Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kansas, North Carolina, and graduated valedictorian from Kubasaki High School in Okinawa, Japan. She returned to the U.S. and entered FSU, where she graduated with a B.S. degree in Computer Science and minor in Dance. Sara's younger sister, Susie, joined Sara and Will (Sara's brother) at FSU and all became involved in Theta Chi fraternity, where they made many lifelong friends.

Sara began her love of dance when she attended her first dance classes in Hereford, England at 4 years of age. She danced continuously into her mid-forties, always loving ballet, along with modern dance. After retiring her ballet shoes, she joined the local YMCA where she attended classes at least three times a week until pancreatic cancer robbed her of her energy to continue.

After college, Sara's first job was with the Southern Company in Atlanta, GA. She then continued her career at Barnett Bank in Jacksonville, FL, where she met her husband, Craig Cyphers. Sara and Craig met in 1981, married in 1987, and lived in Jacksonville until her passing. Her last several years were spent working as an income tax preparer.

Sara loved her dogs, always adopting from The Humane Society or rescuing strays. She, at one time, had four rescues.

Sara was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on August 1, 2017. She was determined to live out her remaining life on her own terms. After a courageous battle of 22 months, Sara's life ended on June 2, 2019. Sara is survived by her husband, Craig, her mom Jean Sydnor, brother Will (Shelley), sister Susie (Kirk), numerous nieces and nephews, loving friends, and her two remaining furry kids, Rose and Bean.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jacksonville Humane Society (www.jaxhumane.org) or Florida Pancreas Cancer Coalition (www.flpcc.org).

A memorial service will be held on June 15 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 601 Centre St., Fernandina Beach, FL.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019