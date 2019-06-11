Fuller

A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Sarah Jackson Fuller will be held 11AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, where she held membership, Rev. Dr. D.A. Lattimore, Jr., Pastor. A native of Fitzgerald, GA, having resided in Jacksonville most of her life, she earned a B.S. degree in Education from Edward Waters College. Mrs. Fuller was employed by Duval County School Board, where she rendered many years of dedicated service before retiring. Survivors include her daughters, Ms. Margaret Jackson Hendley and Mrs. Missouri Fuller Mason; a number of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Fuller will rest in the mortuary for visitation THURSDAY from 5PM until 8PM and at the church Friday from 9AM until the hour of service. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671. Interment will be 2PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 in New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Abbeville, GA, under the direction of Hall's Funeral Home, 415 Pine Street, Fitzgerald, GA 31750 (229) 423-3674.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019