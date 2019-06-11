Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Fuller

Obituary Condolences

Sarah Fuller Obituary
Fuller
A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Sarah Jackson Fuller will be held 11AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, where she held membership, Rev. Dr. D.A. Lattimore, Jr., Pastor. A native of Fitzgerald, GA, having resided in Jacksonville most of her life, she earned a B.S. degree in Education from Edward Waters College. Mrs. Fuller was employed by Duval County School Board, where she rendered many years of dedicated service before retiring. Survivors include her daughters, Ms. Margaret Jackson Hendley and Mrs. Missouri Fuller Mason; a number of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Fuller will rest in the mortuary for visitation THURSDAY from 5PM until 8PM and at the church Friday from 9AM until the hour of service. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671. Interment will be 2PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 in New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Abbeville, GA, under the direction of Hall's Funeral Home, 415 Pine Street, Fitzgerald, GA 31750 (229) 423-3674.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alphonso West Mortuary
Download Now