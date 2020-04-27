|
Gamache
On Monday, April 20, 2020, Sarah Michele Gamache, devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at home at the age of 48.
Sarah was born in Salina, Kansas on November 15, 1971. She was predeceased by her mother, Elaine Kay Gamache, her brother David Anthony Gamache and her father Gerald Lee Gamache. She is survived by her sister Kimberly Kaye Brantley, her brother Erik Terrence Gamache (Shanna), niece Jessica Erin Brantley and best friend Jennifer Sutton, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and her dearly loved Boston Terrier, Molly.
It was hard to know Sarah without loving her. She was fiercely devoted to her family and friends and loved spending time with both. She was amazingly generous and would go out of her way to make you feel welcome and special. If you knew Sarah you appreciated her wit and and if you were the recipient of her sarcasm, at which she excelled, you knew she truly liked you.
She had an incredible memory and would remember the smallest details about people, events, and places she had been even if it was long ago. This may or may not have worked in your favor.
Sarah truly loved Christmas and had an expansive Hallmark ornament collection. She enjoyed traveling, crafting homemade decor, crocheting, baking and dining out. She always knew the best tv shows of which she was an avid and passionate fan. She could also recommend the best books.
Sarah had a hatred and fear of left turns. Three rights was always a better option. She loathed lemon in her water and plugged her nose if she had to eat something she didn't like.
Sarah's greatest achievement was one she may not have been aware of and that is how many lives she touched and the admiration she earned from her family and friends.
Due to current statewide guidelines restricting gatherings, a celebration of life will be held for Sarah in November near her birthday. In lieu of flowers donations to https://www.thealyssahouse.org/donate, The Alyssa House, P.O. Box 4281 Charlottesville, VA, 22905, a cause that was established in memory of a dear friend's daughter and very personal to Sarah, or to a in Sarah's memory would be appreciated.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020