Evans
Sarah (Sally) Glenn Evans passed away Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 and is already in the presence of our Lord. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 18, 1937, to the late Homer Franklin and Julia Chambers Glenn. She spent her entire life in Jacksonville, attending Robert E. Lee High School, class of 1955, where she was both Miss Lee High and an outstanding athlete. In 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Randy Evans. They were married for 55 years until his death in 2013. They are currently dancing together in heaven.
Sally was a tireless supporter and volunteer at The Salvation Army, serving as coordinator/fundraiser of the Salvation Army Capital Campaign and was the first co-chair of the Jacksonville Women's Auxiliary Celebrity Chef Luncheon and Silent Auction. She served in that position for many years. Her enthusiasm for the mission of the Salvation Army was boundless, from the recruitment of volunteers to help her "ring the bell" at Christmas, to assisting at the Towers Social Services Center, Kid's Closet and Adult Rehab Center. Sally was Salvation Army's honoree for the 2006 National Philanthropy Day Luncheon, and Award of Excellence winner in 2001. Her contagious Christian spirit, charming countenance, and demeanor made others want to be around her.
Always active in the community, Sally served on the boards of the Ortega Methodist Church, her Garden Circle, the Woman's Club, March of Dimes, Junior League, Volunteer Jacksonville, and as a founding member of the Board of Trustees, helped form St.Mark's Episcopal Day School. She was a member of the Honey Bees and a lifelong member of The Florida Yacht Club.
Sally was a hard-working volunteer who could out-network everyone; but to us, she was the best mom a child could ask for. Then grandchildren came along and nicknamed her "Sassy". She was an immense presence in their lives and will be remembered as a fun-loving, energetic, leader of parades and pool parties.
She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Randolph T. Evans. In addition to her husband, Sally was preceded in death by her six siblings. Survivors include her three children, Allison Sullivan (Greg), Boston, MA; R. T. (Tucker) Evans, Jr, Jacksonville, FL; Gregory Glenn Evans (Jackie), Louisville, KY, ten grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. at Ortega Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the Fellowship Hall.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019