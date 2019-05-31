Grandstaff

Sarah Elizabeth Grandstaff, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, while doing what she loved, gardening. She was born October 18, 1925, in Garfield, GA, to Barnie and Rosie Davis.

Sarah was a past Worthy Matron of the Woodstock Chapter on the Eastern Star. She was a member of Daughters of the Nile, Woodstock United Methodist Church, and Shindler Drive Baptist Church. Sarah had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She had many joys in her life and brought delight and great happiness to all she knew, but her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them. She was a talented seamstress and loved crafts. She also enjoyed bowling and gardening. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She also loved to travel, visiting many places with friends and family.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceeded in death by her devoted husband Raymond P. Grandstaff, her three sisters and two brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters Lisa Byrd (Joey) and Rosetta Hamm (Jay), both of Jacksonville, FL. She was lovingly called Granny, by Jason Byrd, Amanda Downs (Kenneth), and Sarah Hamm, and GiGi, by Jason Byrd, Jr. and Shelby. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Sarah was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.

Funeral services will be held at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205, at 2:00pm, with Pastor Chris Drum officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.

