|
|
Hannigan
Sarah E. Hannigan, 81, passed away October 2, 2019. Sarah was born in Miami, Florida, but the family moved to Jacksonville when she was an infant. The family settled in the San Jose area, and she attended DuPont when it was an elementary, junior, and senior high school. After graduation she worked at Fun Day Preschool. When San Jose Baptist Church began its preschool program, The Learning Tree, in 1974, Sarah was the three-year-olds teacher. She served at The Learning Tree for forty years. Sarah loved children and taught three generations of some families.
Sarah loved the Lord, and had been a member of Mayfair Baptist Church, Southside Baptist, and joined San Jose Baptist shortly after it was chartered by Southside. Sarah taught Sunday School, was active in church activities, Women on Mission, and sang in the church choir. She loved reading, especially the Bible and fellow-shipping with fellow Christians.
Sarah served on the Lake Mandarin Home Owners Association Board. She liked to walk and picked up trash to keep her neighborhood clean. The Association honored her with recognition and a plaque. She enjoyed gardening and grew beautiful roses, vegetables, and fruit which she delighted in sharing with others. She was also a Jaguar fan, win or lose.
She is survived by her sister Edie Stracener, Casselberry, FL and brother James E. Hannigan, San Antonio, TX., nephews Stephen Stracener, Richard Hannigan, M.D., and Tom Hannigan, and nieces Linda Hannigan and Mary Hannigan.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., November 9, 2019, at San Jose Baptist Church with Pastor Marcus McGill and Dr. Terry Gore leading the service. The family will receive friends before the service. The family requests no flowers, but contributions to the San Jose Baptist Church music program in memory of Sarah will be appreciated.
Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019