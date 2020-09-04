1/1
Sarah Hendley
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Hendley
Sarah A. Hendley (78) entered into eternal rest on Wed., Sept. 2, 2020. Homegoing Service will be held 11 am, Wed., Sept. 9 at the Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 281 E. 44th St., Rev. Bruce Hickson, pastor. Viewing for family and friends will be held on Tues., Sept. 8 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL and Wed. from 9 am until the hour of service at the church.
Services from the Heart entrusted to the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
NORTHSIDE CHAPEL
SEP
9
Viewing
09:00 AM
Unity Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Unity Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
