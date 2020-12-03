Hood
Ms. Sarah Hood, age 96, residing in Stone Mountain GA, passed away on November 29, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:30 PM at the Rock Springs CME Church Cemetery-2567 Rock Springs Church Drive, Elberton, GA. Services will be live-streamed for your convenience at www.levettfuneralhome.com
. Viewing/Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 3 pm-5 pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Arrangements by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-Decatur, GA (404) 241-5656.
