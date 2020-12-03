1/
Sarah Hood
{ "" }
Hood
Ms. Sarah Hood, age 96, residing in Stone Mountain GA, passed away on November 29, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:30 PM at the Rock Springs CME Church Cemetery-2567 Rock Springs Church Drive, Elberton, GA. Services will be live-streamed for your convenience at www.levettfuneralhome.com. Viewing/Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 3 pm-5 pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Arrangements by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-Decatur, GA (404) 241-5656.
Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info and to express condolences.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Rock Springs CME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
