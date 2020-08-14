Sarah Howard

Howard
The funeral service for Sarah Colita Howard will be held 11AM, Monday, August 17th, 2020 at the Funerals by T.S. Warden - Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N Main St. The visitation will be 2 - 4 PM, Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at the mortuary 4315 North Main Street. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com
. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
