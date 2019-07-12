Home

POWERED BY

Services
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Johnson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sarah Johnson Obituary
Johnson
JOHNSON - Ms. Sarah Patricia Ann Johnson, 73, was born on May 15, 1946. She passed away July 6, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends at her home when she received her wings. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Wed., July 17, 2019 at Community Missionary Bapt. Church, 803 Baker Ave. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, July 16, 2019 at the church. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., CARLA L. PAGE, LFDIC. Please sign the Guestbook at http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 12 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now