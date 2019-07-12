|
|
Johnson
JOHNSON - Ms. Sarah Patricia Ann Johnson, 73, was born on May 15, 1946. She passed away July 6, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends at her home when she received her wings. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Wed., July 17, 2019 at Community Missionary Bapt. Church, 803 Baker Ave. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, July 16, 2019 at the church. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., CARLA L. PAGE, LFDIC. Please sign the Guestbook at http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 12 to July 15, 2019