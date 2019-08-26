Home

Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Sarah K. Laroco

Sarah K. Laroco Obituary
Laroco
Sarah K. Laroco, 79, passed away on August 24, 2019, at her home in Jacksonville with her family at her side. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Sarah was born on July 3, 1940, in Raleigh, North Carolina to Soloman & Gladys Kaplan. She attended & graduated from the Pineland Private Girls' School and went on to attend Louisburg College. Sarah's working life started as a dental office receptionist for 3 years before she began a 32-year career with Prudential Life Insurance. She retired from Prudential after holding the position of Supervisor of Monies Receivable. Sarah considered her biggest personal achievement to be her management of her late father's estate in Raleigh. As a land developer of his former properties, Sarah oversaw the development of an entire cul-de-sac used to house sororities & fraternities at North Carolina State University. She also oversaw the development of many other parts of her property for a number of businesses, including a gas station, apartment complex & cell phone tower.
Sarah was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Parish where both of her grandchildren attended school. She enjoyed spending time vacationing with her family, gardening & reading. She was also a member of the N.R.A.
Sarah will be remembered by her family & friends for her selflessness, kindness and for her smile. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Mike & Joni Perry and by her grandchildren David Perry & Shelby Perry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clemencio Laroco.
Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
