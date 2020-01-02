|
Lee
Sarah Mabel Lee passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Mabel was born on March 12, 1923, in Knox County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Joel and Gerdie McNeil and one of nine children. During WWII she joined the Army Air Corp and was stationed in Indianapolis, IN, where she met and married the love of her life, Trinton M. Lee. After the war they moved back to Jacksonville, FL. Mabel was a homemaker and raised her children after which she went to work for Blue Cross/Blue Shield and retired a Supervisor.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Trinton Lee, and her brothers and sisters. Mabel is survived by her children, Joe Lee (Janie) and Karen Wilds (Donald); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Mabel and her family will be eternally grateful to her caregivers, Oue Sapp, Wanda Harrell, Carol Hutchinson and her dear friend Carla Bathhurst.
Mabel Loved spending time with her family. She loved the Tennessee Mountains, making quilts and she always had a cheerful and wonderful sense of humor. She brought joy to all she met.
Funeral services will be held, Sunday, January 5, 2019 at 2:00pm in Park Lane Baptist Church, 1480 Lake Shore Blvd., Jacksonville, FL followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Park with US Army Honors. The family will receive friends at Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, January 4, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Following the service, the family and friends will be returning to Park Lane Baptist Church for a reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Park Lane Baptist Church or the Veterans Association of your choice.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020