Noe
Sara Jean Noe, 34, of Jacksonville passed away on Saturday, August 22 at St. Vincent's Community Hospice following a lengthy illness. Sara was born February 20, 1986 at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. She graduated in 2004 from Sandalwood High School and was a proud member of the Sandalwood Band performing with the color guard. Sara was and always will be the big sister to her four siblings. Sara loved them with all her heart and was their second mother, (whether they needed one or not). She was known for her bright smile and enthusiasm for life and all who knew her saw the pride she took in all of her sisters. Sara died knowing how much she was loved by her family and friends and how much she will be missed.
Sara is survived by her mother Lisa Wall of Bisbee, AZ and her father Kevin Noe and stepmother Pam Noe of Jacksonville. Sara is further survived by her sisters, Grace Schwab (Derrick), Theo Noe and Angela Noe of Jacksonville and Katie Noe of Bisbee, AZ as well as step sisters Lauren Lee (Thomas) and Morgan Robinson. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com