1/1
Sarah Novelyn (Jones) Volkmann
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Volkmann
Sarah Novelyn (Jones) Volkmann, 93, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, passed away on June 30, 2020, in Lakeland, FL after a brief illness. She was born on October 15, 1926, in Jacksonville, FL to the late William & Florence (Edwards) Jones. Novelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ted E. Volkmann; sisters, Ive Lee Green, Elizabeth Wollitz Varner, Mary Prevatte; brothers, Baxter (Bud), Bo and Paul Jones.
Novelyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Lady Novelyn was a longtime member of the Khem Temple Daughters of the Nile. She and her husband Ted were big supporters of the Shriners Children's Hospital. Ted Volkmann was also a past Potentate for the Morocco Temple of the Shrine.
Survivors include two sons, Keith Volkmann (Karen) and Bryan Volkmann, two sisters, Shirley Buss (Carl) and Betty Jo Cox, six grandchildren (Kyle, Kaley, Bryan Jr., Crystal, Amanda, and Zach), and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18th with visitation one hour prior to service in Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home Chapel, with Sean Reyes as Officiant, followed by interment in Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shiner's Children's Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4300 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. www.greenlawnjacksonville.com (904) 396-2522.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9043962522
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved