Volkmann
Sarah Novelyn (Jones) Volkmann, 93, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, passed away on June 30, 2020, in Lakeland, FL after a brief illness. She was born on October 15, 1926, in Jacksonville, FL to the late William & Florence (Edwards) Jones. Novelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ted E. Volkmann; sisters, Ive Lee Green, Elizabeth Wollitz Varner, Mary Prevatte; brothers, Baxter (Bud), Bo and Paul Jones.
Novelyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Lady Novelyn was a longtime member of the Khem Temple Daughters of the Nile. She and her husband Ted were big supporters of the Shriners Children's Hospital
. Ted Volkmann was also a past Potentate for the Morocco Temple of the Shrine.
Survivors include two sons, Keith Volkmann (Karen) and Bryan Volkmann, two sisters, Shirley Buss (Carl) and Betty Jo Cox, six grandchildren (Kyle, Kaley, Bryan Jr., Crystal, Amanda, and Zach), and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18th with visitation one hour prior to service in Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home Chapel, with Sean Reyes as Officiant, followed by interment in Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shiner's Children's Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4300 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. www.greenlawnjacksonville.com
(904) 396-2522.
