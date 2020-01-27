|
Thompson
Sarah Aline Thompson (88) of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away November 22, 2019 at Palm Bay Memory Care in Palm Bay, Florida.
She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on August 11, 1931 to Gordon Edward Thompson and Sara Jane Cobb but had resided in Jacksonville, FL most of her life.
"Aline" worked many years for Atlantic Bank in Jacksonville, and was a licensed real estate agent at Berkshire-Hathaway, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL until her retirement in 2012. She served in several capacities for the Daughters of the American Revolution, Ponte Vedra Chapter, was a life member at Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, was an active member of the Palms Presbyterian Church and, for many years, could be found volunteering for the Tournament Players Championship annual golf tournament. She also volunteered for the Republican Party.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Lewis Thompson, Sr., her brother, Gordon Edward Thompson, Jr., her son, William Lewis Thompson, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Sara Jane Moore, Live Oak, FL, her daughter, Sara Anne Robertson (Ron), Melbourne, FL, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a host of sorrowing nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel & Oaklawn Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL; a private memorial has been planned.
In lieu of flowers, Aline wishes any memorial donations be sent to: Ponte Vedra Chapter NSDAR and sent to Treasurer, Cheryl Anderton, 2133 Derringer Circle, West, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020