1/1
Sarah Wallace
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace
Homegoing services for Deacon Sarah Gary Wallace will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at The Bethel Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. Mckissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Deacon Wallace is survived by her husband, Deacon Herman Wallace; son Jamal Wallace; daughter, Monique Wallace; step-daughter, Donella Wallace; grandchildren, Kevin, Elijah, and MacKenzie Wallace; brother Thomas Gary; nephew, Alex Gary. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday at the Soutel Chapel of J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr., 904-924-9400.
View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
The Bethel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved