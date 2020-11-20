Wallace
Homegoing services for Deacon Sarah Gary Wallace will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at The Bethel Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. Mckissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Deacon Wallace is survived by her husband, Deacon Herman Wallace; son Jamal Wallace; daughter, Monique Wallace; step-daughter, Donella Wallace; grandchildren, Kevin, Elijah, and MacKenzie Wallace; brother Thomas Gary; nephew, Alex Gary. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday at the Soutel Chapel of J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr., 904-924-9400.
