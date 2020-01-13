|
|
RICHARDSON
Mrs. Saramae Stewart Richardson passed away on January 2, 2020. A Homegoing Celebration will be held 11am, FRIDAY, January 17, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 4269 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037. Condolences may be sent to Yvonne Richardson James, 4840 Valley Ridge Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043. Arrangements by The House of Winston, 9501 S. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044 (323) 757-2271. Local announcement by ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020