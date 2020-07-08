1/1
Sateria Dennis
1956 - 2020
Dennis
Funeral service for Ms. Sateria Ann Dennis will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Peace Missionary Baptist Church.
She was retired from the Duval County Public School Board with 36 years of dedicated service. She served in the United States Army National Guard. She is survived by her children, Gerald Brinson, Jr. and Brittany Harley-West (Eddie Jr.); mother, Pearlie Mae Johnson; 3 brothers, 4 sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the church on Friday, July 10, from 5PM-7PM.
HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL
DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Ave. www.
holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
